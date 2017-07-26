At least 15 cars damaged by BB guns in Clarksville

Clarksville police say at least 15 cars were damaged by BB guns earlier this week.

Most of the cars were damaged at homes along the 41A Bypass between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police said they the damage totals over $10,000. Some cars had broken windows and damage to their bodies.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call the police tipline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.

