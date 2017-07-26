Nashville strip clubs solicit taxi, ride-share drivers

The Deja Vu strip club says it sees the payment as a service to drivers. (WSMV)

Cab and ride-share drivers are getting cuts of cover charges when they drop off passengers to Nashville strip clubs.

It's a new practice News 4 has just uncovered, but it has been going on for years.

The Deja Vu Showgirls strip club says it sees the payment as a service to drivers to help each other out.

Yellow Cab in Nashville confirms that the Crazy Horse strip club also gives drivers part of the cover charge whenever a passenger is dropped off.

News 4 spoke to an Uber driver who's heard about this but hasn't dropped anyone off at a strip club yet. He said he understands why drivers would like the extra money, but he understands how it can be perceived.

"It could kind of seem a little sketchy, I guess, if you're looking at it from a certain point of view. That's just somebody trying to bring in more business; it's really all they're doing, more or less," said Uber driver James Henneberg.

News 4 checked with Metro's Transportation Licensing Commission to see if cab drivers are allowed to accept this. The director says tipping is legal and is also checking with attorneys about specifics.

An Uber representative said the company is not aware of the practice and that it's something they are looking into.

Music City Cab says it doesn't violate any policies since riders generally tip drivers instead of businesses.

A NashVegas Cab manager told me it's not something they would want their drivers to support.

News 4 is still waiting for comment from the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

The general manager of Deja Vu said drivers have asked for promotional material for his club and when they ask, he gives it to them.

