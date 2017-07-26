Greenbrier man killed in farming accident

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.

According to Smokey Barn News, a man was found unresponsive after being run over by a bush hog along Osborne Road on Tuesday night.

It's not clear what time the accident happened.

The name of the victim, who is in his 70s, has not yet been released.

Robertson County EMS, the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and the White House Community Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.