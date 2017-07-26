Family of 5 rescued after canoe flipped on Caney Fork River

A family of five was stranded after their canoe flipped on the Caney Fork River.

The incident happened between the Center Hill Dam and the Bettys Island Boat Ramp around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two adults and three young children were left clinging to a tree for about an hour.

Park rangers were able to get everyone out and took them to the Happy Hollow Boat Ramp, which is where rescue squads were waiting.

Officials said the entire family was wearing life jackets.

