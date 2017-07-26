Overturned truck closing I-440 West near West End - WSMV Channel 4

Overturned truck closing I-440 West near West End

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Interstate 440 West is closed after a rollover crash near West End on Wednesday morning.

A truck overturned, spilling its contents across all of the lanes just before 7 a.m.

It's not clear what the truck was hauling or if anyone was injured.

The crash is not estimated to be cleared until 11 a.m.

Officials are allowing traffic to merge onto the interstate from the on-ramp at Murphy Road.

TDOT says eastbound lanes are not being affected by the crash.

Stay with News for updates on this story.

