All lanes of I-440 West reopen after rollover crash

The wreck happened on I-440 West early Wednesday morning. (WSMV) The wreck happened on I-440 West early Wednesday morning. (WSMV)
The wreck happened near the exit for West End. (Source: TDOT) The wreck happened near the exit for West End. (Source: TDOT)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

All lanes of Interstate 440 West have been cleared after a rollover crash near West End on Wednesday morning.

A truck overturned, spilling its contents across all of the lanes just before 7 a.m.

It's not clear what the truck was hauling or if anyone was injured.

TDOT says eastbound lanes are not being affected by the crash.

Stay with News for updates on this story.

