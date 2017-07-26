All lanes of I-440 West reopen after rollover crash

The wreck happened near the exit for West End. (Source: TDOT)

All lanes of Interstate 440 West have been cleared after a rollover crash near West End on Wednesday morning.

A truck overturned, spilling its contents across all of the lanes just before 7 a.m.

It's not clear what the truck was hauling or if anyone was injured.

TDOT says eastbound lanes are not being affected by the crash.

ALERT: I-440 West is now CLOSED near the West End Ave exit. Take Wedgewood/Blakemore to 31st *OR* Woodmont to White Bridge as alternate. pic.twitter.com/V8WjJf94H1 — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) July 26, 2017

ALERT: Overturned semi crash on I-440 West at Murphy Road. Westbound lanes CLOSED to traffic. AVOID! pic.twitter.com/OripPHeAek — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) July 26, 2017

Police are directing traffic up the on-ramp of 440 West at West End. (It's the only way out!) Causing HUGE delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5FoyaTv1RV — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) July 26, 2017

