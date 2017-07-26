Inmate sentenced for uploading child porn while behind bars

A man already behind bars reportedly still had access to child pornography.

Officials say 29-year-old Christopher Grippe will now spend 23 more years in prison.

He'll be behind bars until he's 52, and after that, he'll be on probation for life.

Grippe was in jail serving an eight-year sentence for a 2012 conviction for having child pornography images.

Earlier this year, Grippe pleaded guilty to uploading child pornography to a Google account while he was being held at a state prison.

Officials said they found a cellphone in his jail cell containing almost 200 images and videos of child sexual abuse. Some of the material showed children as young as infants.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said they also found conversations on the KIK messenger app involving Grippe sexually abusing children.

