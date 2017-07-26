Tennessee prosecutor concludes deputies justified in death

The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky is offering prime viewing spots for the upcoming total solar eclipse next month.More >>
The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky is offering prime viewing spots for the upcoming total solar eclipse next month.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Memphis-area homebuilder Kim Grant Brown as the first woman to head the Tennessee Housing Development Agency's board of directors.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Memphis-area homebuilder Kim Grant Brown as the first woman to head the Tennessee Housing Development Agency's board of directors.More >>
A Tennessee prosecutor has determined that sheriff's deputies were justified in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old man two months ago.More >>
A Tennessee prosecutor has determined that sheriff's deputies were justified in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old man two months ago.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
Crews are responding to a large water main break in Wilson County. The initial call came in around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but crews were not able to start digging until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Crews are responding to a large water main break in Wilson County. The initial call came in around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but crews were not able to start digging until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The TFuel Food Mart on Eatons Creek Road was robbed around 2 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The TFuel Food Mart on Eatons Creek Road was robbed around 2 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The victim said two teens held him at gunpoint during the attempted robbery on Alice Street in north Nashville.More >>
The victim said two teens held him at gunpoint during the attempted robbery on Alice Street in north Nashville.More >>
Police said they responded to the 4000 block of Central Pike after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.More >>
Police said they responded to the 4000 block of Central Pike after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.More >>
A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in south Nashville. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near the public housing complex off Lewis Street.More >>
A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in south Nashville. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near the public housing complex off Lewis Street.More >>
Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.More >>
Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.More >>