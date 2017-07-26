Large water main break reported in Wilson County - WSMV Channel 4

Large water main break reported in Wilson County

Posted:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Crews are responding to a large water main break in Wilson County.

According to the West Wilson Utility District, the break is happening on the 1600 block of Saundersville Ferry Road.

The initial call came in around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but crews were not able to start digging until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It's not clear how many people have been affected by the water loss.

