2 Joelton gas station employees held at gunpoint during robbery

Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station in Joelton.

The TFuel Food Mart on Eatons Creek Road was robbed around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The robber held two female employees at gunpoint as he demanded money from the register.

The employees handed over the cash, and he ran off toward Whites Creek Pike.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video of the robbery to get more information about the suspect.

The robber is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall. He was wearing all-black clothing, including a hoodie, a backwards cap, pants and white gloves.

