2 teens wanted in attempted robbery of pizza delivery driver

Two teens tried to rob a pizza delivery driver early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a Marco Polo's Pizza employee flagged down officers on Alice Street around 1:30 a.m.

The victim said two teens held him at gunpoint during the attempted robbery.

Police have not released specific descriptions of the teens.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.