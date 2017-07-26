2 teens wanted in attempted robbery of pizza delivery driver

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky is offering prime viewing spots for the upcoming total solar eclipse next month.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Memphis-area homebuilder Kim Grant Brown as the first woman to head the Tennessee Housing Development Agency's board of directors.More >>
A Tennessee prosecutor has determined that sheriff's deputies were justified in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old man two months ago.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
Crews are responding to a large water main break in Wilson County. The initial call came in around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but crews were not able to start digging until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The TFuel Food Mart on Eatons Creek Road was robbed around 2 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The victim said two teens held him at gunpoint during the attempted robbery on Alice Street in north Nashville.More >>
Police said they responded to the 4000 block of Central Pike after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.More >>
A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in south Nashville. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near the public housing complex off Lewis Street.More >>
Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
A West Tennessee company couldn't be busier today, and it's all thanks to the upcoming eclipse. They're playing a vital role in helping tens of millions see the big event safely.More >>
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges Tuesday after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters that were being mailed to his California home, U.S. prosecutors said.More >>
Florida wildlife officials are investigating after a video of men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat went viral on several social media sites.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >>
Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.More >>
