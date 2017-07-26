2 teens wanted in attempted robbery of pizza delivery driver - WSMV Channel 4

2 teens wanted in attempted robbery of pizza delivery driver

Two teens tried to rob a pizza delivery driver early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a Marco Polo's Pizza employee flagged down officers on Alice Street around 1:30 a.m.

The victim said two teens held him at gunpoint during the attempted robbery.

Police have not released specific descriptions of the teens.

