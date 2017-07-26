Man shot in leg during robbery in Hermitage - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot in leg during robbery in Hermitage

The shooting happened on Central Pike. The victim showed up at the hospital. (WSMV) The shooting happened on Central Pike. The victim showed up at the hospital. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was shot in the leg during a robbery in Hermitage overnight.

Police said they responded to the 4000 block of Central Pike after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.

Officers found an abandoned car by the entrance to a nearby Walgreens and discovered a man's hat near a pool of blood on the street.

Shortly after, a man showed up at Summit Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim's girlfriend drove him there.

The gunman ran away from the scene. Police have not released a specific description of the suspect.

