Man shot in leg during robbery in Hermitage

The shooting happened on Central Pike. The victim showed up at the hospital. (WSMV)

A man was shot in the leg during a robbery in Hermitage overnight.

Police said they responded to the 4000 block of Central Pike after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.

Officers found an abandoned car by the entrance to a nearby Walgreens and discovered a man's hat near a pool of blood on the street.

Shortly after, a man showed up at Summit Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim's girlfriend drove him there.

The gunman ran away from the scene. Police have not released a specific description of the suspect.

