Police ID 15-year-old shot, killed in south Nashville

Police are searching for the gunmen who killed a 15-year-old in south Nashville on Tuesday night.

Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.

According to investigators, Woods was first shot in the parking lot at the J.C. Napier Public Housing Development on Lewis Street around 8:45 p.m.

Woods ran away, but the suspects got into a white car and followed him, continuing to fire shots at him.

His family is telling a different story. They say Woods was walking home from a gas station near Lafayette Street when he was caught in the crossfire.

Woods eventually collapsed on the 700 block of Lewis Street. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Witnesses estimate at least 50 shots were fired during the incident.

A 45-year-old woman was also shot during the incident. Victoria Bradley Lawrence lives at J.C. Napier and had walked out onto her back porch when she was hit by the crossfire. Lawrence was shot in the lower back but has been treated and released.

Lawrence said she is scared for her life and wants to move.

"I speak for everybody over here. Everybody is scared, they are really scared. They can't even come out and play," Lawrence said.

Police have not released specific descriptions of the gunmen but say one of them is a black male who is 6 feet tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and orange shorts.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or to text "CASH" along with the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

