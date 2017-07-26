15-year-old shot, killed in south Nashville

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in south Nashville.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near the public housing complex off Lewis Street.

The teen was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

One other person was injured in the shooting. It's not clear what their condition is.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.

