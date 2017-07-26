Goodlettsville woman meets real father after 30 years

All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.

“My mom had always said that she thought his first name was Jimmy and that his last name started with an ‘O,’” Powell said.

Powell had been raised by her mother and stepfather, but when her stepfather decided to step out of the picture, she decided it was time to find her real dad.

“It was a weird thing not to know the other part of you because all of my friends had both a mom and a dad, and when you looked at them, you could see who they looked like,” Powell said.

So she turned to an online DNA and ancestry search service and found some surprising information about herself.

“One side came back Hispanic and one came back Caucasian, and I thought I was Caucasian my whole life!” Powell said.

Powell said the search for her real dad was frustrating at first.

"I felt like God was maybe putting the door up and saying, you know, I’m your only father, and it's just not the right time," she said.

But finally, she got the phone number of a man in Texas that could be her father.

“And I said, 'Hey, were you in Fort Benning, GA, in ’86?’, and he said immediately, ‘Yeah, late ’86,’ and I said, so do you remember a girl by this name, she would have worked at the local commissary?" Powell said.

That girl was Powell's mother. Powell said her mom told her that she had approached the man about terminating the pregnancy. The two went their separate ways shortly after.

“I said, 'Well, I’m that girl, you know, I’m that baby, and I think that you could be my father, you know, and he has been … you know, he obviously freaked out,” Powell said.

Still, Powell said the man agreed to take a DNA test.

"We did that, and it came back 99.998%,” Powell said.

Even pictures of her dad as child look a lot like her own child now. The next thing to do was to fly to Texas and meet her dad.

“When we were a mile out I was like, 'I can’t do this.' I was like, 'I’m going to be sick,'” Powell said.

She ended up going through with it and could see that this man was her father right away.

“When he took his glasses off and I could just see my eyes and see myself and I was like, ‘oh my gosh!'" Powell said.

Powell and her husband spent part of the weekend with her newfound family. Her father made enchiladas for everyone. She says it was like they have known each other her whole life.

Now she hopes her family can visit her in Tennessee.

“You know, they’re my family, and I’m so proud that they are,” Powell said.

