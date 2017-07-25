Sex trafficking survivor says community needs to step up

The woman says her life mission is to end sex trafficking in Tennessee. (WSMV)

After three businesses were raided last week for prostitution and sex trafficking, News 4 has received several tips about other salons suspected of shady behavior.

Victim advocates say no one should be surprised by this.

A woman, who only wants to be identified as Jane, has made it her life's mission to end sex trafficking in Tennessee.

She said her own mother and stepfather prostituted her.

“She was prostituting out my body so she could get her next high,” Jane said.

Jane has vivid memories of her mother high and passed out on the couch while her stepfather let men in and have their way with her.

“It happened so often that I would just cringe if my bedroom door opened,” Jane said.

Not even a teenager yet, Jane was terrified, not only of the men, but of the truth coming out.

“My step dad would have me recite the story. If there was a bruise on my body, I fell down or I had wrestled with one of my sisters,” Jane said.

Jane found freedom in her faith. She started attending church regularly, and eventually found a way out.

Now, through Last Call 4 Grace ministries, she delivers meals to homeless teens, many who she said are victims of sex trafficking.

“I understand the fear and the brokenness. It is a level of brokenness I can't put in words for you,” Jane said.

Jane spends much of her nights outside motels or in grocery store parking lots talking to young women and working to gain their trust.

“You show them that good love so they recognize that what they are in is not right, it's not love, and there is a way out,” she said.

Jane said for every headline about sex trafficking, there are dozens of other cases nearby that are going unnoticed.

“We have taken the approach out of sight out of mind, and we have to stop that,” Jane said.

Jane said even the smallest act could make a huge difference. Instead of simply avoiding businesses that look suspicious, make a phone call.

