Police search for missing Columbia teen

Police in Columbia are searching for a 16-year-old who was reported missing this week.

Kamdyn Cates was seen leaving his home on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Jackson Manor Apartments on Hampshire Pike in Columbia on Tuesday.

Cates is 5’8” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white undershirt and carrying an orange backpack.

Anyone with information on Cates’ whereabouts is asked to call Columbia police at 931-560-1670, police dispatch at 931-388-2727, or Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.

