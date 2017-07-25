Missing Columbia teen found safe, returned home

Kamdyn Cates was seen leaving his home on Monday. (Source: Columbia PD)

Police in Columbia say they have found a teenager who was reported missing earlier this week.

Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. He was last spotted in the area of Jackson Manor Apartments on Hampshire Pike in Columbia on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.

The police department is thanking the public for their help in finding him.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.