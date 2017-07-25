TBI investigating reported death in Hohenwald - WSMV Channel 4

TBI investigating reported death in Hohenwald

HOHENWALD, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a reported death in Hohenwald.

The TBI confirmed that an agent was headed to the 300 block of Talley Street in Hohenwald Tuesday evening to investigate.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

