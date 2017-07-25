TBI investigating after man found dead in Hohenwald

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.

The TBI confirmed that an agent was headed to the 300 block of Talley Street in Hohenwald Tuesday evening to investigate.

Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Brian Deavers, died from gunshot wounds in his home earlier Tuesday.

The TBI said this case is considered a homicide and no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Hohenwald Police posted to their Facebook page just after 8 p.m. that Smith Avenue between Walnut Street and Darbytown Road would be closed to all traffic other than local.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

