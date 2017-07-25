Suspect in heroin investigation added to TBI Most Wanted list

Brandon Bradford is wanted by the FBI and the TBI. (Source: TBI)

A suspect wanted in an ongoing heroin investigation has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Brandon Bradford, 38, is wanted by the FBI and the TBI on a charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin.

Investigators said Bradford, along with others, supplied a street gang with a large supply of heroin.

The TBI said Bradford is known member of the Vice Lords gang and his ties to the Middle Tennessee area and Chicago.

Bradford is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Bradford’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

