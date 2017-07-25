Nashville Fire Dept. adds 24 new vehicles

Mayor Megan Barry cut the ribbon introducing new fire trucks and ambulances to the Nashville Fire Department’s fleet on Tuesday.

Barry discussed the importance of keeping the city’s growing population safe. She said tourism is good for the city and helps pay for things like what the department received Tuesday.

“What I like to say is next time you’re stuck behind a peddle tavern, say thank you, because that beer they buy is going to help pay for a firefighter,” the mayor said.

Barry also thanked first responders for working overtime for events like the Stanley Cup Final and CMA Fest, and for keeping all the locals and visitors safe.

