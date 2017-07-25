New Sumner Co. 911 center causes confusion

A mix-up over mailing addresses and jurisdiction is causing some confusion at the new Sumner County 911 communications center in Gallatin.

Cities like White House and Millersville have residents in multiple counties. Some of those residents have mailing addresses for Greenbrier and Goodlettsville, when they actually live in Millersville.

“We’ve had some hiccups and some issues,” said Millersville city manager Caryn Miller. “There’s a lot of new people there that have never been exposed to Millersville, and we are a little bit different than most other cities.”

For years, the city of Millersville had its own dispatch, so when someone called 911 from inside city limits, Millersville Police and Fire were immediately sent to the scene.

Over the past week, there have been situations where a 911 call went to the wrong jurisdiction because the new 911 center’s computer system didn’t recognize the caller was in Millersville.

“They may be sending them, without meaning to, to Goodlettsville or Robertson County and then it has to bounce back,” Miller added. “That could cause delays.”

Miller is now urging everyone in Millersville to be clear when calling 911.

“You need to let them know you live in Millersville so that there’s no delay in service,” she said.

