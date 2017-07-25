More delays expected for opening of new park

Visitors have waited months for the park to open. (WSMV)

A new park should be packed with visitors this time of year, but people have not yet been able to use it.

News 4 started asking why eight months ago.

"It's there. We should be able to use it," Ashley Green said.

"It is disappointing to know there's a holdup for that," Kristie Pennington said.

News 4 interviewed Green and Pennington in November. Back then people were already frustrated about the park they couldn't use.

By July not much had changed, except a fence that was added to keep people out.

"I just don't know why it's taking so long to become something," Keith Anderson said.

News 4 learned the original delay stemmed from a legal battle over the CSX train tracks on the property. Metro needed access to the train tracks to build and maintain the trails. CSX didn't want them to have it.

The fight went on for months. All the while, the park sat empty.

"We've been very frustrated by the process. It's been very slow," said Tim Netsch with Metro Parks.

News 4 has learned the city and CSX finally resolved that argument. Crews began construction in April.

Now News 4 has been told they're doing things like adding lighting to the tunnel and finishing trail connections.

"We appreciate everybody's patience, and it's going to be worth the wait," Netsch said.

The process will reportedly take several more months, which is too long for many visitors who said they've already been waiting a long time.

"What's the point of having it if the city can't get into it?" Casey Grant said.

Netsch said the goal is to have the park open by the end of the year. In the meantime, people can sign up at the nature center at Edwin Warner Park for guided tours of the new extension.

