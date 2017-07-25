McMinnville man dies in ATV crash - WSMV Channel 4

McMinnville man dies in ATV crash

NASHVILLE, TN

A McMinnville man was killed after police said he was speeding on an ATV, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Police said the crash happened on Ben Burton Road in Morrison.

Hazziel Valazquez, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

