WoodmenLife convention donates to Metro PD mounted unit

Nashville is hosting the WoodmenLife national convention, and the Omaha-based organization is thanking the city in a big way.

At a ceremony Tuesday, WoodmenLife donated $12,000 to the Metro Nashville Police Department to add three new horses to its mounted patrol unit.

Metro police retire horses when they turn 20, and several of them are nearing that age. The horses are used when police are searching for a missing person and with crowd control.

Police say the biggest thing the horses do is break down the barriers and connect officers to the community.

“The horse is the hook which opens the door for me to send a positive message for our community,” said Sgt. Luke Merithew, mounted unit commander with Metro police. “After 25 years of seeing people at the absolute worst moment of their life, it’s truly a blessing to see smiles everywhere I go.”

The first horse the department purchased with the funding was named Orozco after fallen Omaha police Officer Kerrie Orozco, who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Before Tuesday’s presentation, Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson welcomed everyone to the convention at the Opryland Hotel and told them a little about the city.

“Nashville is the 25th largest city in the U.S., but it’s still a small town,” Anderson said. “I refer to it as the largest small town in America because we still have that small town flavor, and we’re very proud of that.

“I hope you can visit downtown. The Broadway area has what we call honky-tonks, from what I hear,” the chief added.

