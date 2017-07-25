Dumpster behind doctor's office may have contained sensitive info, medicine

A dumpster behind a doctor’s office that was loaded with medicine and sensitive documents may have put patients at risk.
The doctor is no longer practicing.
The 18th Drug Task Force is sifting through a dumpster collected from the scene.
Dr. Lou Ponce recently retired and used dumpsters to dispose of what was inside the building in Portland, TN.
Ponce said by phone that "the medical records were shredded."
When asked about the medicine found in the dumpster. He said, "those were samples" of "blood pressure and diabetes medicine" and that "there was no controlled medicines or tranquilizers."
He maintains that "we did everything by the book."
The 18th Drug Task Force said one dumpster was already emptied from behind Ponce's office, and that there's "no telling what was inside that dumpster."
Records obtained from the Tennessee Department of Health show Ponce was disciplined by the Board of Medical Examiners in 2013 for over prescribing controlled substances.
His license was surrendered effective July 19, 2017.
It’s unclear at this time whether there are any HIPPA violations or if the dumpsters contained any controlled substances.
News 4 will continue to follow any developments.
