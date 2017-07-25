Congressman diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer

The Textile Corporation of America will invest a little over $27 million dollars and create 1,000 jobs in Bledsoe County. It will be the largest private investment in Bledsoe County history.More >>
The Textile Corporation of America will invest a little over $27 million dollars and create 1,000 jobs in Bledsoe County. It will be the largest private investment in Bledsoe County history.More >>
A McMinnville man was killed after police said he was speeding on an ATV, ran off the road and hit a tree.More >>
A McMinnville man was killed after police said he was speeding on an ATV, ran off the road and hit a tree.More >>
A West Tennessee company couldn't be busier today, and it's all thanks to the upcoming eclipse. They're playing a vital role in helping tens of millions see the big event safely.More >>
A West Tennessee company couldn't be busier today, and it's all thanks to the upcoming eclipse. They're playing a vital role in helping tens of millions see the big event safely.More >>
Nashville is hosting the WoodmenLife national convention, and the Omaha-based organization is thanking the city in a big way.More >>
Nashville is hosting the WoodmenLife national convention, and the Omaha-based organization is thanking the city in a big way.More >>
A dumpster behind a doctor’s office that was loaded with medicine and sensitive documents may have put patients at risk.More >>
A dumpster behind a doctor’s office that was loaded with medicine and sensitive documents may have put patients at risk.More >>
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe's office says he has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer and will undergo treatment next month in Tennessee.More >>
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe's office says he has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer and will undergo treatment next month in Tennessee.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department is responding to a report of a fire at Rains Electric in Madison.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department is responding to a report of a fire at Rains Electric in Madison.More >>
A woman reported missing on Monday has been located, according to authorities.More >>
A woman reported missing on Monday has been located, according to authorities.More >>
The lemurs are now on exhibit with their three older siblings and their parents, Lyra and Dino.More >>
The lemurs are now on exhibit with their three older siblings and their parents, Lyra and Dino.More >>
Fortunately, the person who purchased the product noticed the pellets before giving the bone to her dog, Maxx.More >>
Fortunately, the person who purchased the product noticed the pellets before giving the bone to her dog, Maxx.More >>