Exhaust fan sparks fire at Madison business - WSMV Channel 4

Exhaust fan sparks fire at Madison business

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Fire Department quickly put out a fire Tuesday afternoon at a business in Madison.

An electrical problem with an exhaust fan sparked the fire around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in a storage building at Rains Electric Co.

Crews put the fire out quickly, keeping it from causing much damage. Smoke was visible from the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

