Baby lemurs now on exhibit at Nashville Zoo

Guests at the Nashville Zoo how have the opportunity to see the four red ruffed lemur babies who were born earlier this year.

The lemurs are now on exhibit with their three older siblings and their parents, Lyra and Dino.

Visitors will be able to watch the 2-month-olds hop around and play as they explore their new home.

The baby lemurs are named Emilio, Demi, Ally and Andie after the group of actors known as the Brat Pack who starred in 80s films.

Because they are so young, they will still be able to come indoors during extreme heat.

This is the second group of lemurs to be born at the Nashville Zoo since it moved to Grassmere in 1996.

The red ruffed lemurs are considered to be critically endangered because of habitat loss, illegal hunting and pet trade. The Nashville Zoo is part of a group that is working to increase the captive population of the species and also contributes to help save lemurs in the wild.

