Subject of Silver Alert in Marshall County found

A woman reported missing on Monday has been located, according to authorities.

Debra Lynn Harper, 58, was last seen leaving her nephew's home in Marshall County. She was located on Tuesday.

She was driving a white 1997 Ford Explorer with Perry County tags.

Harper was supposed to be going back to her home in Linden but never showed up.

Harper suffers from medical issues and requires her medication.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for Harper.

A photo and description of the missing woman has not been released by officials.

Anyone with information about Harper's whereabouts is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 931-359-6122.

