Aging Roaring River Dam to be removed this month

Crews will be working to remove an aging dam along the Roaring River in Jackson County later this month.

The TWRA says this is the largest dam to ever be removed in the state for river and stream restoration.

The dam, which is 220 feet wide and 15 feet tall, is located about 5 miles away from the lake formed by the Cordell Hull Dam.

The Roaring River Dam was built in 1976. Its base is starting to erode, which puts it at risk for failing.

Wildlife officials say the dam is no longer needed and removing it will open up the river for different types of fish and other species.

Visitors are being warned to expect limited access in the area.

Officials have not picked a specific date for removal because it will depend on river conditions.

The effort to remove the dam is a joint effort by the TWRA, the Corps of Engineers, The Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Southern Aquatic Resources Partnership.

Private landowners or others interested in removing failing or aging dams from their properties are asked to contact Rob Bullard at The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee at ebullard@tnc.org or 615-383-9909.

