Dog owner shocked to find buckshot pellets in bone bought at PetSmart

The customer says she bought this bone at the PetSmart in Hermitage. (WSMV)

A dog owner says she bought a bone riddled with buckshot pellets from the PetSmart in Hermitage.

Fortunately, the woman noticed the pellets before giving the bone to her dog, Maxx.

It's unclear how this happened, but News 4 reached out to PetSmart.

A spokesperson for the company sent along this statement:

We are not aware of any similar complaints related to this product and have no current plans to remove it from our shelves. In the meantime, Maxx’s health is our top priority. We have covered the cost of his veterinarian visit and will remain in close contact with his pet parent.

