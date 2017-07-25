Police release photos of suspects accused of vandalizing 'I Believe in Nashville' mural

The male lookout was also caught on camera. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The painter was caught on camera before covering his face. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police said a man and woman acted as the painter's lookouts. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Officials have released this photo of the suspected vandal. (WSMV)

The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.

The vandal wrote "I believe in global warming" over the artwork, which was defaced Tuesday morning.

The owner of the building covered the vandalism with black spray paint.

Back in March, the mural was defaced with black oil-based paint and was later repainted.

A surveillance camera was installed after that incident, which is what captured video of the suspected vandal around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Howell brothers, who own C.A. Howell and company, where the mural s painted, are offering $500 to anyone who can identify the suspect. They will also donate $500 to the Waverly-Belmont Elementary School lunch fund if an arrest is made.

Police said three people may be involved: a man and woman who may have acted as lookouts and the alleged painter. Two young people can be seen on skateboards near the sidewalk across the street.

The person seen on camera painting over the mural then held up a middle finger to the camera.

It's bigger than the mural for some, it's about the message.

The mural was created to be a sign of hope and encouragement for the city after the devastating floods of 2010. It attracts loads of tourists vying for the perfect pic.

Michaela Egler and her friends came to take pictures at the mural while touring from Indiana.

"It represents the city," said tourist Aubrey McComb. "It's like a big spot that most people come to to visit and stuff. So, it was like, oh, awesome. Like a big part off the city that we could become a part of, but not anymore I guess," she added, looking at the defaced mural.

One of the friends, Isabel Knaus, is a foreign exchange student from Switzerland, equally excited to see the painting.

"It's just really disappointing too," Knaus chimed in. "It's just a piece people want to take pictures in front of and now ... I don't know why you do that. Like, what is your satisfaction you get out of this?"

"It looked like it was a bunch of children - skateboarders," said Andy Howell, CEO of C.A. Howell and Company. “I’ve been surprised at the fact that some people resent a positive message like that, and I’m not going to focus on those folks.

"I just think it was an act of immaturity, basically," he added.

The mural has been in the 12 South neighborhood for five years.

