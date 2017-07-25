'I Believe in Nashville' mural in 12 South vandalized again - WSMV Channel 4

'I Believe in Nashville' mural in 12 South vandalized again

The vandalism was discovered early Tuesday morning. (WSMV) The vandalism was discovered early Tuesday morning. (WSMV)
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.

The vandals defaced the middle and bottom parts of the mural with some type of black paint.

Channel 4 has reached out to the creator of the mural for comment.

The mural has been in the 12 South neighborhood for five years and is a popular spot for both tourists and locals alike to take photos.

Back in March, the mural was defaced with black tar and was repainted.

