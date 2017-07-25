Man charged with sexual battery after incident with pedicab driver

A Nashville tourist will have to return to Music City next month to face a judge.

James Stoner is charged with sexual battery after police say he tried grabbing the pedicab driver who was giving him a ride.

The driver told police she was traveling on West End Avenue on Friday when Stoner started squeezing her backside. The driver says she asked Stoner to stop, but he wouldn't.

Stoner was released on $5,000 bond. He is due in court next month.

