Man charged with sexual battery after incident on pedicab - WSMV Channel 4

Man charged with sexual battery after incident with pedicab driver

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville tourist will have to return to Music City next month to face a judge.

James Stoner is charged with sexual battery after police say he tried grabbing the pedicab driver who was giving him a ride.

The driver told police she was traveling on West End Avenue on Friday when Stoner started squeezing her backside. The driver says she asked Stoner to stop, but he wouldn't.

Stoner was released on $5,000 bond. He is due in court next month.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man charged with sexual battery after incident with pedicab driverMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.