Nissan Stadium hosting job fair for Titans games, special events

Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium is getting its staff ready for the upcoming football season and other special events.

On Tuesday, they will host a job fair to fill positions with security, concessions, merchandise sales and maintenance.

There are seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs available.

The event starts at 3 p.m. in the East Club of Nissan Stadium.

