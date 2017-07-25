2 Tennessee nurses charged with fraudulently obtaining drugs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Two Tennessee nurses have been charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud for personal use in unrelated cases.

The Johnson City Press reports 31-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Thacker and 42-year-old Kimberly C. Click turned themselves in at the Washington County Detention Center over the weekend after learning that a grand jury had indicted them on 12 and 33 counts, respectively, earlier this month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that Thacker used her position as a registered nurse to divert Lortab prescribed to patients for her own use between September 2015 and January 2017. Click is charged with using her position as an RN to fraudulently obtain a controlled substance for her own use over the course of a year.

It's unclear if they have lawyers.

