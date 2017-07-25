Car involved in possible kidnapping crashes in Hermitage - WSMV Channel 4

Car involved in possible kidnapping crashes in Hermitage

The car eventually crashed on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. (WSMV) The car eventually crashed on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. (WSMV)
Police are investigating a crash in Hermitage involving a driver who is accused of kidnapping his passengers.

The vehicle first caught the attention of police in Madison because it was speeding. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off.

The car made it over to Hermitage and was reportedly going 100 mph when another officer spotted the vehicle.

By the time the officer turned around to pursue the vehicle, he discovered it had already crashed and overturned.

The officer could not find anyone inside the vehicle and thought someone had been ejected, so he called an ambulance.

Police started searching for the driver, which is when they found a woman and two children hiding behind a nearby Chili's restaurant.

The woman told police they were kidnapped, but she could not give a good description of the male suspect. Officers are still questioning the woman.

The southbound lane of Old Hickory Boulevard has been shut down near Lebanon Pike as police work to clear the scene.

