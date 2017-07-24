Tad Cummins still has teaching license

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Clarksville Police hope a critical piece of evidence will lead them to the driver that critically injured a motorcyclist in a horrible hit-and-run on July 23.More >>
Clarksville Police hope a critical piece of evidence will lead them to the driver that critically injured a motorcyclist in a horrible hit-and-run on July 23.More >>
You might think a teacher accused of a felony would be stripped of his license to be in the classroom. That’s not the case for Tad Cummins.More >>
You might think a teacher accused of a felony would be stripped of his license to be in the classroom. That’s not the case for Tad Cummins.More >>
He will serve a full 40-year sentence for murdering SFC Michael Braden at the National Guard Armory in Linden, Tenn., in 2014.More >>
He will serve a full 40-year sentence for murdering SFC Michael Braden at the National Guard Armory in Linden, Tenn., in 2014.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial spoke exclusively to News 4, saying 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial spoke exclusively to News 4, saying 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
While Shelbyville's mayor apologized for his controversial comments, he also reiterated his original views about working with veterans that locals say are problematic.More >>
While Shelbyville's mayor apologized for his controversial comments, he also reiterated his original views about working with veterans that locals say are problematic.More >>
An Edgehill community leader says she's fed up with crime after a mother and son were found dead in their apartment on Sunday.More >>
An Edgehill community leader says she's fed up with crime after a mother and son were found dead in their apartment on Sunday.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.More >>
The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.More >>
After their investigation, police believe speeding was a contributing factor in the crash.More >>
After their investigation, police believe speeding was a contributing factor in the crash.More >>
Fausto Flores, 42, was cutting a wooden handrail when he fell from the fourth floor and died.More >>
Fausto Flores, 42, was cutting a wooden handrail when he fell from the fourth floor and died.More >>
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >>
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >>
The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.More >>
The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.More >>
Metro police have identified both victims in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside Apartments.More >>
Metro police have identified both victims in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside Apartments.More >>
Police responded to the home on Cocoa Drive after the 15-year-old called 911 just after 10 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Police responded to the home on Cocoa Drive after the 15-year-old called 911 just after 10 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A man is in the hospital, and two men are on the run after a terrifying break-in and shooting and Hermitage.More >>
A man is in the hospital, and two men are on the run after a terrifying break-in and shooting and Hermitage.More >>
Bush Brothers and Company is recalling three varieties of baked beans due to defective side seams on the cans.More >>
Bush Brothers and Company is recalling three varieties of baked beans due to defective side seams on the cans.More >>
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >>
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >>
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >>
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>