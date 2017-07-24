Clarksville hit-and-run driver leaves behind critical evidence

Clarksville Police hope a critical piece of evidence will lead them to the driver that critically injured a motorcyclist in a horrible hit-and-run on July 23.

The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle didn't stand a chance against the Chevy Impala that hit him just before midnight on Providence Road.

"Yes, we got it narrowed down somewhere between a 2008 [and a] 2016 Chevy Impala," said Jim Knoll, Public Information Officer for the Clarksville Police Dept.

Police say they know it was an Impala because the impact of the crash tore off a dark-gray rocker panel from the car after the collision. The panels were used on newer-model Impalas. A Clarksville detective demonstrated for News 4 just how well the panel fit on a Clarksville Police car, which is a 2015 Impala.

"The rocker panels are unique to different year groups, so we went to different dealerships to determine where that rocker panel came from--so that's where we narrowed it down to the type of vehicle," Knoll explained.

Armed with the color, make, possible year, as well as damage to the lower passenger side of the vehicle, police have a running start in their investigation.

"A lot of times we are not so fortunate that we get a big chunk of evidence. We may get a headlight or tail light, but we don't get something as substantial as this, which is so obvious for the public to see -- that somebody is missing a rocker panel," Knoll said.

The man driving the motorcycle is clinging to life, which makes it even more urgent to find the driver who hit him.

"We want the other side of the story. We understand that people panic, and sometimes will leave [the scene of an accident], but we need to find out what happened," Knoll said.

The description of the car Clarksville Police are looking for is a dark gray, 2008 to 2016 Chevy Impala with damage to the passenger side rocker panel.

If you see the car, police ask that you make a note of the tag number and immediately call 911.

