Teen gets 40-year sentence for killing National Guardsman in 2014

Perry Co. Sheriff Nick Weems has confirmed that Christopher Farrar, the gunman who shot and killed SFC Michael Braden at the National Guard Armory in Linden, Tenn., when he was 15 years old, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Farrar will serve a full 40-year sentence for his actions on the afternoon of July 9, 2014, a normal Wednesday police say turned violent.

That day, Christopher Ferrar sent a message to a friend saying, "I'm going to the armory to kill people until they kill me."

He had planned to hit several other, busy places -- but since he didn't have a car, He decided to walk to the National Guard Armory instead.

"I want to make history," Farrar wrote in the text his friend shared with officials.

Weems said that great police work and most importantly, community involvement, they were easily able to locate and capture the subject without any more violence.

"Our biggest strength in this community is the fact we band together and work as a team in times of crisis," Weems said.

Sheriff Weems made arrangements with Williamson Co. Sheriff Jeff Long, to house Farrar in their jail until the trial was finished.

Now that the trial has ended, Sheriff Weems will keep Farrar in the Perry Co. Jail he can be placed in a maximum security prison.

After Farrar's sentencing, Sheriff Weems released the following statement:

"There is no real way to get justice when someone has taken a life. Families are torn apart, and people will mourn for the rest of their lives, but a full 40-year sentence is a place to start. Maybe during that time behind bars, he will embrace God and spend the rest of his time on earth trying to make up for the suffering he has caused. We will always honor SFC Braden for the sacrifice he made for his Country."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.