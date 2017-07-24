Edgehill community fed up with crime after mother, son murdered

Small strips of crime scene tape still hang on the door of the apartment where police say 20-year-old Osmani Munongerwa and his mother, 37-year-old Isha Musa, were found shot and killed Sunday afternoon at The Parks Hillside in Edgehill.

Katrina Chubb says she saw the two often, as she frequently visited her friend who lived next door to the victims.

"His mom was out here walking on the sidewalk," Chubb recalled from an encounter last week with young father that's now dead. "He never bothered anybody. Seemed to be real nice people, and he was respectful. He said, 'yes ma'am' to me and my friend and he would speak to us."

Police say neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots Sunday just before 10 a.m. A family member found the mother and son dead inside the home later that afternoon. The young man was shot to death upstairs. The mother was found downstairs.

Chubs says her friend moved out last week, and that the mother and son were the only tenants left in that building.

"It's sad to hear something has happened to someone who was quiet. She was quiet," Chubb said.

Police aren't saying if the shooting was random or if the victims may have been targeted. However,

Police did say they've had a history with Munongerwa dating back to his teens, and his social media activity has come up as officers investigate the murders.

He went by the name "Foreign Breadwinner" on social media, and can be seen flashing hundreds of dollars of cash and jewelry online over the last few days.

Police say the family is of Somalian descent.

Munongerwa previously reported to officers that he was from California.

"Putting your business in life and what you do every day on Facebook is not good. People know your every move," Chubb comment. "I just hate that something like that happened."

Around the corner from the crime scene, Brenda Morros, the director of the neighborhood association and Organized Neighbors of Edgehill, was working in their community garden when she heard the news.

"I don't know the circumstances behind the killing of this mother and her son. I mean, it's just ridiculous," Morros told News 4.

Morros says this shooting is a slap in the face to the work community groups are doing to stem gun violence.

"Residents are afraid. They are frustrated. They feel like it's hopeless when it comes to people coming in from outside the community and doing crime," Morrow explained.

Morrow says the Edgehill community was one of the first to have an accountability contract with Metro Police, where they agreed to partner and hold each other accountable to fight crime.

She says the community held its first annual "Ceasefire Day" with police, ministers and residents last month, and she was looking forward to the National Night Out with police on Aug. 1.

"We know that what's going on with crime in the community, it's going to take more than police," Morrow said. "Police can't do anything about crime in the community if they do not have the support of the community."

Morrow says she is reaching out to the Islamic and immigrant communities in the Edgehill area to try to help support the family as police search for a killer.

