Parents arrested in death of 2-year-old left in Gatlinburg vehicle overnight

The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.

The Sevier County Grand Jury heard evidence in the case and returned presentments against Anthony Dyllan Phillips and Jade Elizabeth Phillips on Monday, according to Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.

The presentments included: one count of first-degree murder, committed in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect; one count of first-degree murder, committed in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse; one count of aggravated child neglect; and one count aggravated child abuse.

The couple's first court appearance has not yet been set.

Copyright © 2017 WBIR.COM