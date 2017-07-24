1 dead after wreck in Madison on Sunday

According to Metro Police, a man is dead after crashing his car into a utility pole early Sunday morning.

The man, identified as Jason E. Johnson, 36, of Antioch, was traveling on W. Old Hickory Blvd around 4 a.m. when he lost control of his 2002 Toyota Sequoia on a curve near N. Graycroft Avenue.

The SUV crossed four lanes of traffic before hitting the pole.

Johnson was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died on Monday.

After their investigation, police believe speeding was a contributing factor in the crash.

