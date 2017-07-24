Shelbyville mayor catches heat for controversial comment on vets

Jim Bradford wants to be Shelbyville's next city manager. Currently, he's a colonel in the U.S. Military.

Apparently, that's an issue for Shelbyville Mayor Wallace Cartwright in light of recent comments he made at a public meeting expressing concerns with working with members of the military.

He was quoted in the Shelbyville Times-Gazette saying, "The city interviewed a service member for the manager job six years ago, and the man did not mesh well with City Council.'

"You know how service people are," Cartwright continued, calling them "strict and demanding."

According to the paper, he said, "that could be good in one respect," but a service member may not get along with "our people."

"I'm concerned that anybody would downgrade the military like that. We've been downgraded enough," said Gary Leverette, a member of the Shelbyville community.

News 4's Carley Gordon sat down with Mayor Cartwright on Monday to discuss the controversial comments.

"I didn't really know that I said it that way," Cartwright explained.

On one hand, he is apologetic about his comments.

"If that's what I said, I regret that I made that comment. I sure do because I wouldn't say that against the military men," Cartwright said.

However, during that very same interview, Cartwright reiterated his original concerns about the way some high-ranking officers think.

"Well, it's my way or the highway," Cartwright said.

He specifically took issue with anyone who ranks major or higher.

"I've been there, and when I saw it with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears, I don't think you can really say that I don't know what I'm talking about. There are some that are strict and demanding--and with the workforce we have, it's hard to hire people as it is, and if we had somebody that was like that I don't know what we would do," Cartwright said.

Some local veterans remain frustrated.

"I just don't believe the mayor should have said that," Leverette said.

The City Council has narrowed down their city manager pool to two candidates, and the Colonel Bradford is one of them.

Cartwright will only vote if there is a tie.

