TOSHA investigating Nashville construction site after worker dies

The State of Tennessee is looking for violations at a Nashville construction site after a worker fell to his death over the weekend.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is just three days into its investigation to find out what went wrong, and inspectors say it will take them six to eight weeks to put together a full report.

"So far, for the entire state of Tennessee, there have been 21 workplace fatalities, and of those, 10 of them are related to the construction industry," says Chris Cannon, the spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The latest death happened Saturday at a construction site on 11th Avenue North where Solis North Gulch apartments will sit.

Fausto Flores, 42, was cutting a wooden handrail when he fell from the fourth floor and died.

According to his coworker, Electrician Tim Maiz, Flores was a hardworking man with a family.

"He worked hard He was here every day on time. What can you say? He was just a hardworking man trying to make a living," Maiz said.

News4's Briona Arradondo discovered Construction Enterprises of Franklin is the contractor in charge of the site, so she started looking for answers and learned TOSHA inspectors are investigating whether the company followed safety standards.

So what are the State's safety requirements to keep workers like Flores from injury and death?

"The most common way is using a guardrail system," Cannon explained. "They must go along that edge and put a guardrail up all the way around there, so there are no unused edges they could possibly fall off."

Cannon says the rule for guardrails are the only safety measure in place for people working six feet or higher, and those workers aren't always required to wear harnesses.

Metro Police say Flores was a sub-contractor for Nabor Framing, LLC, out of North Carolina.

TOSHA has no records of violations from that company in the last five years.

If a worker feels a construction site or any workplace is unsafe and hazardous, call your local TOSHA office or (800) 249-8510 and report it. You can also file a complaint online.

