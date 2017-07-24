4 former Pilot Flying J employees plead guilty in rebate scam

Four former Pilot Flying J employees have agreed to plead guilty in the company’s multi-million dollar rebate scam.

John “Stick” Freeman, John Spiewak, Vicki Borden and Katy Bibee all signed plea agreements, which were filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The trials for four other employees is set for Oct. 31 in Chattanooga.

At least seven employees have pleaded guilty to defrauding customers at the truck stop chain owned by the family of Gov. Bill Haslam.

Freeman is the former vice president of sales. Documents show he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam, the brother of Gov. Bill Haslam, is not under indictment and has said he knew nothing about the alleged scheme. Gov. Haslam is not involved in the operation of the company and has an undisclosed ownership share in the company.

After the Knoxville headquarters were raided in April 2013, Gov. Haslam told the media he had not had a role in the company in the prior 15 years and his holdings were placed in a blind trust when he was elected governor in 2010.

A spokesperson from Pilot/Flying J has released the following statement:

“We are saddened by news of the pleas of four people who worked for Pilot Flying J acknowledging that they participated in defrauding some of our diesel fuel customers. After learning of such improper activities more than four years ago, we made whole every customer negatively affected; entered into a Criminal Enforcement Agreement with the government, which included a $92 million penalty; continued to cooperate with the investigation; and made policy, procedure and staff changes to make certain nothing like this happens again. It is Pilot Flying J’s commitment to be a great partner to trucking companies across North America, always focusing our undivided attention on the best interests of our customers, team members and business.”

