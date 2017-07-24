Pedestrians demand crosswalk on dangerous stretch of Nolensville Pike

What's being done to get pedestrians safely across this five-lane intersection on Nolensville Pike?

It's being called one of the deadliest stretches of road for pedestrians in Metro Nashville.

Nolensville Pike near Welshwood Drive has seen seven fatalities since 2010.

The most recent death took place Friday night, as a man attempted to cross Nolensville Pike to get to a bus stop across the street.

In the span of an hour, we counted well over a dozen people trying to cross this five-lane road. People say this area is long overdue for a stoplight and crosswalk.

Nora Kern is the executive director of Walk Bike Nashville, an organization that promotes pedestrian safety across Music City.

“We can't wait any longer,” Kern said. “Pretty much your only option (for crossing) is to walk 20 minutes out of your way down to Harding Place.”

Kern cites a Metro Public Works study from 2014 that discovered this stretch of Nolensville Pike saw the highest number of pedestrian accidents from 2010 to 2014.

Three years since those findings, nothing has changed.

“You have almost no sidewalks. You have a bus stop here that's one of the most used in the city. You have grocery stores on both sides and you have no way to safely cross the street,” said Kern.

She and others are calling on Metro Public Works and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to step up and find a solution.

Metro Councilman Jeremy Elrod says a plan is on the drawing board for a stop light and crosswalk near Welshwood Drive.

“It's already in the plan,” Elrod said. “It's just a matter of time and a matter of speeding those things up. I don't know what the hold-up is, but it needs to go faster, whatever it is."

State Representative Jason Powell is taking it a step further. Today, he sent a letter to TDOT Commissioner John Schroer’s office, asking him to expedite work in this area.

“Until we do that, lives are going to continue to be lost, and it's extremely dangerous to everyone,” Powell said. “The funding is there, we just passed the IMPROVE Act, so the time is now to act.”

When asked about their plans for the dangerous intersection, TDOT issued this statement:

There is a safety project in the works for this area, from Paragon Mills Road to Edmonson Pike, which includes the installation of a traffic signal at Welshwood Dr. as well as sidewalk improvements and restriping. The project was created following a Road Safety Audit Review that was completed in 2015 at the request of Representative Jason Powell. Right-of-way plans have been completed and the project is currently in the environmental phase. The NEPA document is expected to be signed this week. Once the document is signed, right-of-way acquisition can begin. Once we acquire all the necessary property we’ll be able to put the project out for bids.

