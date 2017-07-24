BNA breaks fiscal record by more than 1M passengers

In the last fiscal year, Nashville International Airport has served more than 13.5 million passengers -- that's over a million more than last year's record.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, BNA has seen a 10.3-percent increase over the last year.

This is the fourth consecutive year they have set all-time passenger records.

“Activity at Nashville International Airport has seen unprecedented growth over the past several years thanks to Music City’s ever-increasing rise in popularity,” said Tom Jurkovich, MNAA vice president of strategic communications and external affairs. “All projections indicate that significant passenger increases will continue in the future. That’s why we’re expanding and renovating through BNA Vision to ensure Nashville International continues to be a world-class airport for a world-class city.”

May and June 2017, the airport also set consecutive records for that month.

In June, the month Nashville was overtaken by hockey and music fans visiting for the Stanley Cup Final, CMA Fest and Bonnaroo, 1,314,069 passengers passed through Nashville's airport. That's an 8.6-percent increase from June 2016.

As BNA becomes a more increasingly traveled airport, the city is doing their best to keep up with demand, initiating new plans for growing their facilities.

Their plan, BNA Vision, is set to break ground on a new six-level, 2,000-space parking lot and transportation center, which should be complete by Aug. 2018.

The airport, which currently houses 12 airlines and around 440 daily flights, launched new, direct service to Phoenix, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Raleigh. International, non-stop flights were also added to Calargy and Cancun.

They also opened a new 9,000-square-foot hanger for Southwest Airlines and a better live music stage in the Concourse C food court.

